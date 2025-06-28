Did Tim Walz Give Plans for The Howitzer Tank to China?

“Men Tim Walz worked with in the National Guard in Nebraska went to the FBI because they believed he (Tim Walz) had given classified military secrets to the Chinese government.” They believe Tim Walz allegedly stole the plans for that tank. Soon after this, China produced the tank.

Alpha News investigator Liz Collin told Tucker Carlson during an interview about it. Tucker seemed shocked.

There is no evidence, but the coincidence is stunning.

“I’ve spoken to a couple people that served with Tim Walls in Nebraska in that guard unit. And they suspect. Done stories and tried to reach out to Walz for comment, but they suspect that perhaps he [Tim Walz] took their standard operating procedure, the SOP, for the Howitzer Army tank. He was assigned to this tank, it was nuclear capable, and this was all laid out in the SOP that goes missing while he’s there. The manual goes missing? Right. And they had talked to the FBI about this as well. There’s so many questions. … they think that he was traveling back and forth from China at this time. …

…These are guys that back then didn’t report this. This was in the early 90s. And they always talked about it amongst themselves. And I think that they weren’t completely aware of, you know, the potential threats something like this could could pose. But they always thought this was very strange. And then China started producing almost a carbon copy of this military tank a couple years later. …”

If you know Liz Collins, you know she does her research.

Emphasis added

