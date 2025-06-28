What Is In the One Big Beautiful Bill That Will Be Read Aloud Over 15 Hours

Senate Republicans released an amended version of the House-passed tax-cut and spending bill supported by President Trump.

The Senate on Saturday is set to begin debate on the 940-page megabill, formally called the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act.”

The Tax Cuts

At the center of the bill is an extension to Mr. Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, slated to sunset at year’s end seeking to make the cuts permanent in what has been a key priority for Senate Republicans.

The cuts to taxes on tips and overtime would expire in 2028, and there are limits on both, $12,500 on OT, and $25,000 on tips.

It also includes increased spending for border security (more agents and one big beautiful wall), defense and energy production, which are offset in part by cuts to healthcare and nutrition programs.

The Senate wants the Standard Tax Deduction made permanent, and the House wants it to expire in 2028.

Asylum

The legislation also includes a minimum $100 fee for those seeking asylum, down from the $1,000 fee outlined in the House bill. The Senate parliamentarian ruled out the $1,000 fee for anyone applying for asylum and other fees on diversity immigrant visas.

However, President Trump plans to fine people here illegally $1,000 a day.

Health

Rural hospitals get $25 billion Medicaid “provider tax” loophole phased out from 6% to 3.5% by 2032 (per Rod Martin).

The text released this morning defunds Planned Parenthood for only one year. It should be in perpetuity.

Eric Schmitt said two days ago that the provision banning illegals from receiving SNAP and Medicaid was back in the bill. They worked around the Parliamentarian.

The Senate parliamentarian had determined that a measure cutting federal funds to states that use Medicaid infrastructure to provide health care coverage to undocumented immigrants, along with banning Medicaid from covering gender transition services, isn’t in compliance with Senate rules.

CBS reports on SNAP and Medicaid:

The Senate bill still shifts the costs of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP, or food stamps, to some states. The program is currently fully funded by the federal government.

The federal government would continue to fully fund the benefits for states that have an error payment rate below 6%, beginning in 2028. States with error rates above 6% would be on the hook for 5% to 15% of the costs. States are also given some flexibility in calculating their share.

The package also aligns with the House version on age requirements for able-bodied adults to qualify for SNAP benefits. Currently, in order to qualify, able-bodied adults between 18-54 must meet work requirements. Both the Senate and House bills would update the age requirement to 18-64, with some exemptions for parents.

You only have to prove you worked 20 hours to receive benefits – not a joke.

According to CBS, the legislation would raise the debt ceiling by $5 trillion, going beyond the $4 trillion outlined in the House-passed bill. It would avoid having to argue with Democrats who allow increases as long as they get their looney pork in the bills. The ceiling will last until August.

Some of what’s in and what’s out via the Senate bill per Rod Martin:

Energy

Accelerates end of clean energy tax credits

• Kills hydrogen subsidies by 2028

• Blocks new EV incentives

• Eliminates fines for not meeting Biden’s “fuel economy” edicts

It’s a gut punch to the Green New Deal but keeps the slush funds.

2A

Senate Republicans included full repeal of the $200 tax stamp on:

• Suppressors

• Short-barrel rifles

Rural Health and Medicaid

Rural hospitals get $25 billion Medicaid “provider tax” loophole phased out from 6% to 3.5% by 2032..

The Byrd Rule blocked allegedly blocked:

Fed employee pay caps

State enforcement of immigration law

Federal workforce cuts

This isn’t just a budget bill. It’s the foundation for:

Tax reform

Border enforcement

Energy independence

Federal agency cuts

Trump’s second-term strategy

Timeline

June 27: Senate releases revised text

June 29 (Sat): Tentative Senate floor vote

July 4: GOP target for full passage

August: Debt ceiling crisis if bill fails

Opinion

President Trump needs this passed to implement his agenda. We will see what the House says. Rep. Thomas Massie and Sen. Rand Paul won’t vote for the bill because they believe the bill will add nearly $3 trillion to the deficit in three years. However that is a GAO estimate and doesn’t reflect income from tariffs or new investments from overseas or the better business climate.

To know for certain what is in and out, we have to read the nearly 1,000 pages. Democrats will oblige and will treat us all to a 15-hour reading of the legal document. That will be followed by ten hours of Democrat debate.

It’s a stunt of course.

It also doesn’t look like the Senate cut the deficit and debt over what the House passed.

Not Everyone Is Happy

