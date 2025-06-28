Sec. Hegseth Reveals the New Name of the Harvey Milk

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the new name for the naval ship USNS Harvey Milk will be the USNS Oscar V. Peterson.

“We are taking the politics out of ship naming,” Hegseth said in a statement to officially announce the name change.

Milk had served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War but had to leave the service due to his sexuality or face court-martial, before embarking on a career in politics and civil rights activism. He also slept with and lived with a 16-year-old boy, which made him a pedophile.

Oscar Peterson was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his WWII service in the U.S. Navy, having died of his wounds during a battle after an act of self-sacrifice that saved other lives.

“We’re not renaming the ship to anything political. This is not about political activists, unlike the previous administration,” Hegseth said. “Instead, we’re renaming the ship after a United States Congressional Medal of Honor recipient, as it should be. People want to be proud of the ship they’re sailing in.”

The media calls the allegations baseless. Daniel Greenfield responds:

By “baseless”, the media means that it hasn’t heard of it in its echo chamber and won’t even dignify it by spending 3 seconds researching it.

“As Daniel Flynn explains in Cult City: Jim Jones, Harvey Milk and 10 Days That Shook San Francisco, ‘Milk’s taste in men veered toward boys.’ Milk was nearly 17 years older than teenager Joe Campbell and Jack Galen was only 16 to Milk’s 33. Former Marine Oliver “Bill” Sipple slept with men and “knew that Harvey Milk slept with boys.” In a letter to Sipple, Milk said he had many things to do that day, such as “cook dinner, fuck Jack, take a bath, fuck Jack, listen to some music, fuck Jack, wash the dishes, fuck Jack,” and so on.

“Jack was a teenage runaway. He ended up heavily on drugs.

“That’s the real ugliness. Not someone actually mentioning these facts,” Greenfield states.

