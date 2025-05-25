Did Ukraine Try to Kill Putin to Escalate the War?

The helicopter carrying Russian President Vladimir Putin was caught in the middle of a massive Ukrainian drone attack while the president was visiting Kursk Region on Tuesday, Yury Dashkin, a commander of an air defense division, stated.

Russian Air Force Major-General Yuri Dashkin said Putin’s helicopter was “virtually at the epicenter of repelling a large-scale attack by the enemy’s drones,” and that 46 drones were shot down during the attack, according to a report from the Associated Press.

The area borders Ukraine and has been occupied by their troops since August.

The AP article mostly deals with an intense Russian drone attack on Ukraine, if the reports are true.

The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and other regions came under a massive Russian drone-and-missile attack that killed at least 12 people and injured dozens.

RT dealt with the attack on President Putin’s helicopter.

Dashkin explained, “During the period when the President [Putin] was working in the Kursk region, the enemy launched an unprecedented attack with unmanned aerial vehicles. The air defense group in this area destroyed 46 aircraft-type [Ukrainian military drones].”

The Intensity of the Attack

“The intensity of the attack during the flight of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s aircraft over Kursk region increased significantly. We simultaneously conducted an air battle and ensured the safety of the presidential helicopter in the air,” Dashkin continued. “The task was accomplished. The attack of the enemy drones was repelled, and all air targets were hit.”

“I would like to stress the fact that the intensity of the attacks during the flight of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s aircraft over the territory of Kursk Region increased significantly,” he said.

It sounds like the Ukrainians might have known who was in the helicopter.

Russian forces repelled the attack.

It doesn’t sound like Ukraine wants peace. Russia probably doesn’t either, but Ukraine is trying to get the US into the war. There is nothing to be gained by killing Putin except it would draw the West into war. Putin’s successor’s would be worse than he is.

