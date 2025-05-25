Media Remembers George Floyd as a Hero with a Legacy

It is the fifth anniversary of the death of Democrat hero, George Floyd. The media is going all out to praise him and his “legacy.”

USA Today lauded the legacy of George Floyd, and began their homage to him remembering him as a beloved nephew who was allegedly horrifyingly murdered by officer Derek Chauvin.

THE REPORT

In 2020, millions watched in horror as former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd beneath his knee for 9 minutes and 29 seconds. The murder sparked a massive outpouring of grief and anger as protesters took to the streets with handcrafted signs echoing some of his last words, “I can’t breathe.” Amid violent clashes with police, they pressed on. Artists adorned their cities with his image, a sign of resolve and the impact of his death.

His last breath:

The intersection where Floyd took his last breaths was transformed from a gas station and corner store into a living memorial. Now that the chaos and media frenzy have settled, [his Aunt Angela] Harrelson visits the area − known as George Floyd Square − several times a week.

“It’s a safe haven for me to sit and reflect on everything that has happened,” she said. “And that includes the pain and the heartache.”

That’s an aunt speaking. In the real world, Derek Chauvin was using a police hold that he was trained to use. George Floyd, a career criminal with a history of violence, was loaded up with drugs. He was trying to pass off a counterfeit bill when the police were called.

The legacy was an anti-law enforcement movement that called for defunding the police. It led to assaults on officers, drastic cuts to police departments, and massive increases in crime and violence by criminals, communists and anarchists who were met with leniency or no punishments at all.

This is how USA Today remembers it:

As symbols of Floyd’s place in history have faded, so too have hopes for federal police reform, commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion and American optimism about the future of racial justice.

Just days before the anniversary of his death, May 25, the Department of Justice announced it is ending investigations and retracting findings of wrongdoing against the Minneapolis Police Department as well as those in Phoenix; Oklahoma City; Memphis, Tennessee; Trenton, New Jersey; Mount Vernon, New York; and Louisiana.

They won’t let this legacy be lost:

Family members and advocates are determined not to let the losses and the nation’s shifting political winds erase Floyd’s legacy. Many say preserving the last vestiges of the protest movement is a key part of continuing to push for change and recover from the deep pain caused by his death. Some say it’s a battle cry − a time to retrench and recommit to the fight.

Floyd’s legacy? Racist DEI! Alleged wrongdoing by the police. It’s all fake outrage.

When Mr. Floyd died, he was given a grand funeral, memorialized, and buried in a gold coffin. His image was depicted in paintings and murals as an angel, even Jesus Christ. Statues popped up everywhere for an easily provable farce once his autopsy became public.

The NAACP is a far left organization. They think we are going backwards by trying to become real once more:

“The country is actually regressing,” said Aba Blankson, a spokesperson for the NAACP. “So as we say, the anniversary is not about grief or recovering from the trauma. It is about purpose and being dedicated and recommitting to ensuring that the country is open to diversity, equity and inclusion, that the country continues to maintain equal protection under the law, that the country teaches truth in history, that the country is not diminishing the rights of women and immigrants.”

The entire media memorializes a fake hero:

It’s not only USA Today, the entire media is singing his praises and the horrendous anti-police outcome. They fail to remember the horror of the communist/anarchist riots.

Tomorrow is Memorial Day. Will these outlets put as much energy into remembering our courageous military? I mean besides Fox, Newsmax, and independent media?

People around the world allegedly honor Mr. Floyd. The world has gone mad.

While Democrats honor a man who died of a fentanyl overdose, I believe we should remember someone truly deserving: a retired police captain who lost his life during the “mostly peaceful” protests of 2020—a man who didn’t get a golden casket or a mention from Democratic leaders.… pic.twitter.com/53Stdta9BN — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) May 25, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email