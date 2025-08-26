Today’s Cabinet Meeting: Hidden Burn Bags & an Intervention Causing Autism

Tulsi Gabbard told the Cabinet that the administration has discovered burn bags filled with documents linked to fraud in the 2020 election. The information she is currently gathering, shows the intent of the people involved.

She accused people like John Brennan and James Clapper and others of working to cover up the corruption. According to her, investigators are finding files hidden deep in safes, tucked away in random offices, and stuffed into bags meant to be destroyed.

Gabbard: “Mr. President, you have charged me with the mission of finding the truth and telling the truth to the American people, and we’ve exposed some of the worst examples of the weaponization of intelligence in the last several weeks.”

“I will continue down that mission and that path, wherever it leads. Transparency, telling the truth is what will drive true accountability for the American people who deserve nothing less.”

Trump: “And you’ve also found many bags of information, I think they call them burn bags. They’re supposed to be burned and they didn’t get burned having to do with how corrupt the 2020 election was, and when will that all come out?”

Gabbard: “Mr. President, I will be the first to brief you once we have that information collected. But you’re right—we are finding documents literally tucked away in the back of safes, in random offices, in these bags and in other areas, which, again, speaks to the intent of those who are trying to hide the truth from the American people and trying to cover up the politicization that was led by people like John Brennan and James Clapper and others that have caused immeasurable harm to the American people and to our country.”

The Russiagate Burn Bags

In mid-August, Kash Patel added names like Lisa Page, James Comey, Peter Strzok, and Andrew McCabe to Clapper and Brennan in the Russigate matter. Their names are all over the information in the burn bags.

Autism Bombshell Coming

Also, at today’s Cabinet meeting, RFK Jr. said they have found interventions that “almost certainly” cause autism. An announcement is coming in September.

It sounds like he’s connecting it to the vaccines, but that’s only conjecture on my part.