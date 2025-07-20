Did You Know That Accidental Shooting Deaths Are Very Rare?

Accidental shooting deaths have declined by nearly half over the past decade. The mainstream media won’t mention it, but Ammo.com will.

They did a deep dive into accidental shootings and hope you’ll help spread the truth.

Although completely avoidable and often tragic, these types of shootings are incredibly rare. Here are a few highlights to review if you’re in a hurry:

In 2024, 1% (438) of all firearm-related deaths (41,656) were due to an accidental shooting.

30% (438) of the 1,457 unintentional firearm-related injuries were fatal in 2024.

There is an average of 114 accidental gun deaths among children and adolescents annually. [Out of a country of 335 million people]

Accidental shootings account for 0.004% of all injuries leading to hospital visits.

Not only does Ammo.com want to provide accurate and reliable information, but understanding accidental shooting deaths and injuries can save lives. Please read and share our full report here to help them get the word out.