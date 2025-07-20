The DoJ Is Investigating the People Bankrolling the LA Rioters

There is an investigation to find out who is bankrolling the LA rioters. They should have a headstart thanks to Internet sleuths like Data Republican.

In general, it is Democrats funding these riots.

BREAKING: President Trump has dropped a bombshell: the Department of Justice is launching a full-scale investigation into the shadowy figures bankrolling the Los Angeles rioters. "Somebody's financing it. We're gonna find out through Pam Bondi and Department of Justice." pic.twitter.com/CFZSPoWM0u — TRUMP ARMY (@TRUMP_ARMY_) July 19, 2025

In June, Carl De Maio explained that Gov. Newsom, Mayor Karen Bass had a very heavy hand in organizing the riots. They even funded it up to $34 million with tax dollars. Lawmakers also showed up at the riots.

Additionally, we have leftists like billionaire Singham bankrolling, but the tax dollars going toward riots hurting ICE is outrageous. The politicians are the same people rioting.