President DJT Slams the “Washington Whatevers” Team Again

President Donald Trump called on the Washington DC-based NFL franchise to change its name on Sunday morning. The Washington Redskins were the no-name Washington team for a while after the Leftists bullied and sued them into dropping the name ‘Redskins.” Now they are the Commanders.

Washington, which currently plays at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, is preparing for a move back to the nation’s capital with a new stadium built on the RFK Stadium site after a $3 billion deal.

Trump’s Funny Post

“The Washington ‘Whatever’s’ should IMMEDIATELY change their name back to the Washington Redskins Football Team. There is a big clamoring for this,” the president wrote. “Likewise, the Cleveland Indians, one of the six original baseball teams, with a storied past.”

“Our great Indian people, in massive numbers, want this to happen. Their heritage and prestige is systematically being taken away from them,” Trump continued. “Times are different now than they were three or four years ago. We are a Country of passion and common sense. OWNERS, GET IT DONE!!!”

It is true that most Indians like the names.

This reminds me when the angry Left demanded Aunt Jemima be taken off pancake boxes, Uncle Ben of the rice, and the little Eskimo girl off the ice cream sandwich. Descendants of Aunt Jemima and I believe Uncle Ben wanted them to remain. As for myself, I trusted the products more when those guys were on the outside. Now, the generic packaging of these products puts them in the boring, generic category.

How about when they told us white people couldn’t wear sombreros on a Mexican holiday or cornrows ever because we are appropriating their culture. Actually, common sense tells us it’s a compliment. We are all one culture.

The Left is illogical and incapable of leading appropriately on any issue.

Yay Redskins! We miss you Chief Zee!

The Indian theme was great! It made it so much more exciting. Tell the Left to STHU!