Dirty Cops Tried to Charge Trump for Joining the J6 Choir

The Democrat FBI was so obsessed with getting Donald Trump that they wanted to see if there was a crime to be had for his involvement in the January 6 prisoners singing the Star Spangled Banner.

These are Levrentiy Beria style investigations. for all their accusations, they are the authoritarians.

NY Post:

Internal FBI emails reveal that rogue agents and prosecutors in the Biden DOJ were looking for ways to pile on new criminal charges against Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 Capitol riot — this time over his involvement with the J6 prisoner choir, based on a single partisan news article.

The 2023 emails obtained by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and revealed exclusively to The Post are an example of the nitpicking malice of anti-Trump lawfare that tainted special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation, during Joe Biden’s presidency.

“Can we do some work to nail down Trump’s role in this,” writes prosecutor JP Cooney to DOJ colleagues on March 8, 2023, in an email with the subject line “J6 Prisoner Choir/DJT” and an attached Forbes.com article titled “Trump Collaborates On Song With Jan. 6 Defendants.”

TDS Agent Giardina Is Involved

The emails were in an email chain where special agent Walter Giardina was involved. Giardina was an “initial recipient of the Steele Dossier” in the Russia collusion hoax.

Whistleblowers have told Grassley that Giardina “openly stated his desire to investigate Trump, even if it meant false predication,” because of his hostility to the past and future president.

Walter Giardina worked on the shadow investigation of Donald Trump throughout the Russiagate hoax. He was involved in the Harrison Floyd case and was accused of some questionable tactics with a secret subpoena. Floyd is accused along with Donald Trump in Georgia, but DC also had his case. He’s a black conservative, so he would have really been in trouble if Trump didn’t win.

Grassley believes this email chain is another “clear example” of how the federal law enforcement apparatus was weaponized to try to “get Trump” at all costs.

“Instead of focusing on DOJ and FBI’s core law enforcement responsibilities,” Grassley told The Post, “partisan prosecutors and agents were surfing the web to find any shred of information they could use to spin another baseless case against Trump. Their actions are a disservice to Americans, who pay their salaries and depend on DOJ and FBI to keep them safe…”

