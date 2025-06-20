New Poll: Americans, GOP & Dem, Reject US Getting Into Iran War

A majority of Americans don’t want the U.S. to get involved in the escalating war between Israel and Iran, a poll released this week found. President Trump said he’d make a decision WITHIN two weeks on whether to join Israel in the war.

According to the Economist/YouGov poll released this week, 60% of Americans think the U.S. military should not get involved in the conflict between Israel and Iran. Only 16% support U.S. military action, and 24% are unsure.

It’s bipartisan: 65% of Democrats, 61% of independents and 53% of Republicans don’t want war.

Roughly, the same number of people say Iran’s nuclear program is an immediate or serious threat.

A majority of Americans want the U.S. to engage in negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program: 58% of Democrats and 61% of Republicans agree on that.

Fox News, which promotes war, says the IAEA claims Iran has enough enriched uranium for nuclear bombs. However, some say the IAEA is politically corrupted.

I don’t believe President Trump is planning to bomb Iran. He’s a dealmaker, and he’s talking tough, but Iran shouldn’t count on that.

John Ratcliffe says Iran has enough uranium to enrich uranium, and DNI Gabbard is unsure, so let’s keep sending ammo and weapons to Israel.

According to CNN, Russia and China are presenting themselves as alternative world leaders to the US. They are dictators and anti-Israel of course.

President Trump has to soften on the red lines he set up, and I think he will. Iran isn’t going to unconditionally surrender. They’d rather die.

According to a new Economist/YouGov poll, nearly two-thirds of Americans – including a majority of Republicans – oppose getting militarily involved in the Israel-Iran war. It is clear that the American people expect the “peace” president they thought they elected to remain true… pic.twitter.com/1U4dgS85lj — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) June 18, 2025

