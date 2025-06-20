Proud Boys Chairman Enrique Tarrio is Back Without Skipping a Beat

Proud Boys Chairman Enrique Tarrio is back undeterred as a Proud Boy after having been sentenced to prison for 22 years for seditious conspiracy. He is now going head-to-head with Antifa again to protect protesters.

Even though he is a Trump supporter – Trump pardoned him – he won’t support him if he goes to war with Iran.

In the first clip, he prevents woman from being harassed by BLM & ANTIFA activists. The Proud Boys in general say that they will end their support for Trump if he decides to go to war with Iran.

He’s suing the government for $100 million with four other J6ers who were pardoned. It puts President Trump in an awkward position.

People here illegally are calling Mr. Tarrio a white supremacist. He is a black Cuban.


Peter B. Prange,
2 hours ago

It’s nice to see patriots at work!

