Disgraced J6 Prosecutor on MSNBC, Says His Firing Should Terrify Us

Last month, Attorney General Pam Bondi fired one of the lead J6 prosecutors, Michael Gordon. He almost immediately popped up on MSNBC. Bondi has fired several DoJ employees and the purge of this corrupt agency continues.

Three of those employees are suing the US government for firing them. Former assistant US attorney Michael Gordon, former DC US attorney’s office spokeswoman Patricia Hartman, and former ethics Chief Joseph Terrell are suing the DOJ claiming the dismissals violated their civil service and constitutional rights.

How ironic that they care about their own constitutional rights but didn’t think anybody on J6 deserved any rights.

The Story

Julie Kelly reported that Hartman did little more than brag about the J6 arrests, convictions and sentences.

In the lawsuit, Hartman was apparently in shock when her computer was shut down and she was handed a one line memo stating “Notice of Removal from Federal Service.”

She called her firing “psychological terrorism.” Isn’t that what she did to the J6ers?

Gordon for his part in the lawsuit admitted he volunteered to prosecute and send to prison fellow Americans for going inside a government building. He happily took a leading role in abusing his prosecutorial power. He demanded excessive charges and excessive prison sentences and called a riot a domestic terror attack.

Their crime was to walk into the building and stay for 12 minutes.

These people called Americans who merely walked into the building or walked around the building domestic terrorists. Gordon, when he wasn’t prosecuting man for putting his feet on Pelosi’s desk or walking around with zip ties, allowed the infamous Ray Epps to get a sweetheart deal. Even though Gordon admitted Epps “engaged in felonious conduct” during the riot, he gave him a deal. He said Epps got a good deal because he was the target of a false and the widespread conspiracy theory that he was a government agent.

Gordon sought years in prison for a mother and son, Lisa Eisenhart and Eric Munchel, who walked through an open door in the Capitol and stayed inside the building for 12 minutes

They were convicted of an obstruction statute overturned by the Supreme Court. He wanted 57 months for Munchel and 46 months for his mother.

Munchell, a bartender, had zip ties that he took off a shelf in the building. When he grabbed them, he said he cursed out the “mfers” and that’s what got him the extensive sentence.

Gordon claimed the 59 year old nurse Eisenhart threw her career away “to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power.” Gordon went on MSNBC to falsely claim Munchel sought to take Congress people hostage. There was never a bit of evidence that he had any such intention.

The judge agreed they were basically good people who owned up to their guilt. Then he sentenced them to decades in prison. They had no police record.

We should be terrified because he faces some justice.

This is disgusting. Gordon is on MSNBC claiming we should all be “terrified” that people could lose their jobs just for “doing their jobs.” This is the man who tried to put people in prison for years because they walked into the building and stayed for 12 minutes, with one “stealing” zip ties and cursing.

Read the full story at Julie Kelly’s substack.