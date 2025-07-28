Maine Town Hires an Illegal Alien Police Officer

A Jamaican national who overstayed a visa in 2023 was hired as a police officer for the town of Old Orchard Beach. The town thought it would be a great idea to hire someone who broke our laws getting into the country to police the citizens. And they also thought it was a good idea to arm him illegally.

He was picked up by ATF when he applied for a gun license. People here illegally are not allowed to purchase firearms.

What kind of vetting do they do in Old Orchard Beach? Did they know he was here illegally? ICE thinks they knew.

Patricia Hyde, the Field Office Director for ICE Boston, which arrested Evans, released a blistering statement to FOX, slamming Evans’ hiring as a police officer: “Jon Luke Evans not only broke U.S. immigration law, but he also illegally attempted to purchase a firearm. Shockingly, Evans was employed as a local law enforcement officer. The fact that a police department would hire an illegal alien and unlawfully issue him a firearm while on duty would be comical if it weren’t so tragic. We have a police department that was knowingly breaking the very law they are charged with enforcing in order to employ an illegal alien. ICE Boston will continue to prioritize public safety by arresting and removing criminal alien threats from our New England communities.”

If that is true, they all need to be fired.

After luring people in from around the world, Democrats want to have them police us with illegally-owned guns. This is insane.

Evans might be a perfectly nice person or not, but that has nothing to do with it. People have to come legally, especially if they are going to be in law enforcement.