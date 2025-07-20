DNI Gabbard Has Whistleblowers & More Detailed Info Coming

Before now, few dared mention the involvement of former President Barack Obama and his national security team in basically creating an Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) that served as the foundation for years of investigations and false accusations against President Donald Trump. Obama was untouchable.

However, now, Tulsi Gabbard isn’t just releasing documents, many of which we have known about, but she is also responding to whistleblowers.

MARIA: “Will we ever see anyone accountable for the incredible lie to the American People?” TULSI: “We have whistleblowers coming now… who were so disgusted by what happened… because they too, like the American people, want justice delivered”. pic.twitter.com/01bsNUPggb — AmericanGreatness (@NONbiasedly) July 20, 2025

Gabbard has been making the rounds on the cable news shows since the document disclosure on Friday. She spoke with Sean Hannity on his show Friday evening, and posted a clip from that segment. She appeared on “Fox and Friends” Saturday.

On Sunday, Gabbard joined Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures” to discuss what will happen.

.@DNIGabbard on the Russia collusion hoax: “The effect of what Pres. Obama and his senior national security team did was subvert the will of the American people, undermining our democratic republic, and enacting what would be essentially a years-long coup against Pres. Trump.” pic.twitter.com/29kviGOAdE — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 20, 2025



Tulsi is not backing off.

“There’s no question in my mind that this Intelligence Community Assessment that President Obama ordered be published, which contained a manufactured intelligence document — it’s worse than even politicization of intelligence — it was manufactured intelligence that sought to achieve President Obama’s and his team’s objective, which was undermining President Trump’s presidency and subverting the will of the American people.

“So, yes, next week we will be releasing more detailed information about how exactly this took place and the extent to which this information was sought to be hidden from the American people, hidden from officials who would be in a position to do something about it.

“And that’s really the point here that I think is most important, Maria, and you said it in your opening: Accountability is essential for the future of our country, for the American people to have any sense of trust in the integrity of our democratic republic — accountability, action, prosecution, indictments for those who are responsible for trying to steal our democracy — is essential for us to make sure that this never happens to our country again.”

Watch the full episode: