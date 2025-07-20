DNI Gabbard Has Whistleblowers & More Detailed Info Coming

By
M Dowling
-
1
26

Before now, few dared mention the involvement of former President Barack Obama and his national security team in basically creating an Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) that served as the foundation for years of investigations and false accusations against President Donald Trump. Obama was untouchable.

However, now, Tulsi Gabbard isn’t just releasing documents, many of which we have known about, but she is also responding to whistleblowers.

Gabbard has been making the rounds on the cable news shows since the document disclosure on Friday. She spoke with Sean Hannity on his show Friday evening, and posted a clip from that segment. She appeared on “Fox and Friends” Saturday.

On Sunday, Gabbard joined Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures” to discuss what will happen.


Tulsi is not backing off.

“There’s no question in my mind that this Intelligence Community Assessment that President Obama ordered be published, which contained a manufactured intelligence document — it’s worse than even politicization of intelligence — it was manufactured intelligence that sought to achieve President Obama’s and his team’s objective, which was undermining President Trump’s presidency and subverting the will of the American people.

“So, yes, next week we will be releasing more detailed information about how exactly this took place and the extent to which this information was sought to be hidden from the American people, hidden from officials who would be in a position to do something about it.

“And that’s really the point here that I think is most important, Maria, and you said it in your opening: Accountability is essential for the future of our country, for the American people to have any sense of trust in the integrity of our democratic republic — accountability, action, prosecution, indictments for those who are responsible for trying to steal our democracy — is essential for us to make sure that this never happens to our country again.”

Watch the full episode:

Peter B. Prange,
3 minutes ago

Gives new meaning to “high crimes and treason”.
Crimes at the highest level. should mean punishment at the highest level to show that “no one is a over the law”, a mantra often used by the Democrats. Some RNC tech should be able to put together a fantastic video collage for the next campaign.

