President Trump Calls for Adam Schiff to Be Prosecuted

President Donald Trump on Sunday accused Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) of committing mortgage fraud. He cited a resurfaced document related to a 2011 mortgage filing in Maryland. It alleges Schiff misrepresented a property’s status for tax purposes.
In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote: “Adam Schiff is a THIEF! He should be prosecuted, just like they tried to prosecute me, and everyone else — The only difference is, WE WERE TOTALLY INNOCENT, IT WAS ALL A GIANT HOAX!”
Trump included a copy of a notarized affidavit signed by Schiff and his wife Eve, dated November 4, 2011, and filed in the state of Maryland. The document, submitted under penalty of perjury, certifies that a property being refinanced was the Schiffs’ “principal residence” — a claim required to qualify for tax exemptions under Maryland’s Tax-Property Article, Section 12-108(g)(3).
Knowing Schiff is a professional liar, there is no surprise he lied and signed “submitted under penalty of perjury,” Given his exalted standing he should face the fullest penalty possible including prison. We can discuss Pocahontas later. 😉