Do You Trust France with the Nukes?

Now that France is talking about expanding the nuclear armaments in Europe, left-winger and TDS victim Peter Zeihan asks, why would Europe trust France with all the nukes? He presents the issue from a left-wing perspective, but he makes some good points. He notes that Europe has been a bloody battlefield historically, and many of these EU nations haven’t gotten along with each other.

Europeans are very afraid of Russia. I wonder how they would react with too much weaponry.

France has been eager to go to war with Russia, and many European leaders seem a bit vainglorious and grandiose. I don’t trust any of them with nuclear weapons. I’s very questionable that they can hold it together without the US.