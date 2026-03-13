Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Home Home Do You Trust France with the Nukes?

Do You Trust France with the Nukes?

By
M Dowling
-
2
10

Now that France is talking about expanding the nuclear armaments in Europe, left-winger and TDS victim Peter Zeihan asks, why would Europe trust France with all the nukes? He presents the issue from a left-wing perspective, but he makes some good points. He notes that Europe has been a bloody battlefield historically, and many of these EU nations haven’t gotten along with each other.

Europeans are very afraid of Russia. I wonder how they would react with too much weaponry.

France has been eager to go to war with Russia, and many European leaders seem a bit vainglorious and grandiose. I don’t trust any of them with nuclear weapons. I’s very questionable that they can hold it together without the US.

Previous articleThe Chilling Reason Iranians Might Not Rise Up
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Chitragupta
Chitragupta
4 minutes ago

It’s not that hard to find a French MAS-36 rifle that was never fired and only dropped once. 

1
Reply
Anonymous
Anonymous
16 minutes ago

FRENCH NUKES WILL SOON BE ISLAMIC RELIGIOUS FANATICS NUKES

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.
2
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x