The Chilling Reason Iranians Might Not Rise Up

A Fox reporter who spoke to Iranians fleeing to Armenia reveals the chilling reason why uprisings might not take place.

Reporter: “When we ask people, why are they leaving everything behind? Why are they fleeing their country? Why not perhaps stay and protest against this regime?” One man said. I’m not sure if you can protest against this regime. They have a religious view. So anybody who protests against them is God’s enemy. They say protesters are heretics and you can kill them. They killed 40,000 protesters in two days. And, in their point of view, they go to heaven for doing this.

That’s the point of view potential protesters would be up against in Iran, the Fox reporter said.

That is what the Iranian people, the US, Israel, and the world are up against. Iranian fanatics won’t stop, no matter what the US does, but we have brought it to a head.

They killed 40,000 people in two days. Can you wrap your head around people who would do that?