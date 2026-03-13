Jewish GOP Rep. Miller Receives a Vile Death Threat

Jewish Republican Ohio Rep. Max Miller received a threat on his life Thursday “just for being a Jewish piece of sh*t.”

Miller, 37, received the spoken threat and posted an audio recording of it to social media, writing, “Every day as a Jewish Member of Congress is another day of receiving these types of threats.” The threat arrived minutes after the attack on the Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan. Whether the two are connected is unknown.

“Just for being a Jewish piece of sh*t who thinks he owns the world: I hope some f*cking Arab motherf*cker jumps out of the bushes and cuts off your f*cking head,” the man said.

“Threats like this are all too common. America was founded on religious freedom, yet Americans still receive death threats simply for being Jewish,” Miller said in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Antisemitism is vile and has no place in our country. No one should think it’s acceptable to say something like this to anyone, let alone a Member of Congress.”

“I reported this to U.S. Capitol Police and am hopeful they will hold this individual accountable,” Miller added.