Jewish GOP Rep. Miller Receives a Vile Death Threat

Jewish Republican Ohio Rep. Max Miller received a threat on his life Thursday “just for being a Jewish piece of sh*t.”
Miller, 37, received the spoken threat and posted an audio recording of it to social media, writing, “Every day as a Jewish Member of Congress is another day of receiving these types of threats.” The threat arrived minutes after the attack on the Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan. Whether the two are connected is unknown.
“Just for being a Jewish piece of sh*t who thinks he owns the world: I hope some f*cking Arab motherf*cker jumps out of the bushes and cuts off your f*cking head,” the man said.
“Threats like this are all too common. America was founded on religious freedom, yet Americans still receive death threats simply for being Jewish,” Miller said in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Antisemitism is vile and has no place in our country. No one should think it’s acceptable to say something like this to anyone, let alone a Member of Congress.”
“I reported this to U.S. Capitol Police and am hopeful they will hold this individual accountable,” Miller added.
Every day as a Jewish Member of Congress is another day of receiving these types of threats. For those asking “why is no one holding town halls?”…these are the people waiting for a planned event. pic.twitter.com/rHdXzvuNTI
— Congressman Max Miller (@RepMaxMiller) March 12, 2026
Does Senator Chuckie Schumer get such threats?
Jesus Christ was born a Jew and remains a Jew to this day. Those who hate Israel and the Jewish people also hate God, who chose Israel from which to bring His Son, our Savior, into the world.
As shown AD 66-70 their special status is over. Today’s Israel is not the Israel of promise. Romans 9:6 This does not mean that God’s word has failed, because not all who are descended from Israel are really Israel, This means that it is not the children of the flesh who are God’s children, but it is the children of the promise.
Carefully read Romans 9-11, Do not misinterpret, either to give special status to Jews and modern Israel, or to find justification for anti-Semitism. The hate of the Iranian Republican Guards (IRGC) is the same sin as all racial haters.