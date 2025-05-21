DoD Officially Accepts Qatar Jet

The Department of Defense formally accepted the plane from Qatar today. It will become Air Force One.



One funny moment came in today’s presser with the South African President.

After NBC propagandist Peter Alexander rudely asked about the Qatar plane in the middle of an intense discussion about crime in South Africa. President Trump asked why would he turn down a free plane. He told President Ramaphosa if he offered a free plane, he’d take it. Everyone laughed.

“Why should our military, and therefore our taxpayers, be forced to pay hundreds of millions of dollars when they can get it for FREE,” Trump posted on his social media site during the Middle East trip.

Wouldn’t it be nice if the media showed gratitude instead of using it as an opportunity to trash Trump. They are insulting Qatar unnecessarily.

“Far from saving money, this unconstitutional action will not only cost our nation its dignity, but it will force taxpayers to waste over 1 billion in taxpayer dollars to overhaul this particular aircraft when we currently have not one, but two fully operational and fully capable Air Force One aircraft,” said Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.

She said during a hearing Tuesday that it is a “dangerous course of action” for the U.S. to accept the aircraft from the Qatari ruling family.

Nonsense.

The idea behind the gift began with Joe Biden or President Autopen last year.

Democrats think the US should only give money away, and never receive a gift.

When the media asked why he took it, Trump said because “I need a plane.” The plane he’s using is way too old.

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email