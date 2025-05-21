Elon Musk Handles a Bloomberg Reporter: Like Talking to a Computer

During an interview with Bloomberg Editor-at-Large Mishal Husain, Elon Musk said talking to her was like“like talking to a computer.”

He is perfectly accurate.

In good news, he said Tesla has already recovered from the attacks that caused their stock to go down temporarily.

Husain pressed Musk during an interview at the Qatar Economic Forum on Tuesday about the amount of savings DOGE is finding.

She mentioned Musk has said DOGE is saving $4 billion per day but noted that wouldn’t be enough to reach his stated goal of saving $2 by next year.

“I feel you’re somewhat trapped in the NPC [nonplayer character] dialogue tree of a traditional journalist,” Musk responded. “So it’s difficult when I’m conversing with someone who’s trapped in the dialogue tree of a conventional journalist, because it’s like talking to a computer.”

He said DOGE is an advisory group and is doing the best it can, claiming its progress so far has been “excellent.”

“I don’t think any advisory group has done better in the history of advisory groups for the government,” he said. “Now, we do not make the laws, nor do we control the judiciary, nor do we control the executive branch. We are simply advisers. In that context, we’re doing very well.”

The senior adviser to President Trump argued the three branches of government are “to some degree” opposed to the level he wants for savings, creating an obstacle.

He is meeting non-stop resistance and lawfare. At the same time, Congress is spending more than he can save.

At one point, Musk referred to the judge who canceled his salary as an activist cosplaying a judge.

Husain tried to deflect from the obvious violence, burning of Teslas, death threats, and as for the media supporting them, “shame on them.”

Hesain is a gotcha interviewer and most annoying with a snobby attitude.

Elon Musk’s interview today at Qatar Economic Forum 2025 with Bloomberg’s Mishal Husain. Timestamps: 0:44 A typical week for Elon

1:40 Tesla’s situation has already turned around

3:55 Elon’s compensation important to control Tesla

6:41 Violence against Tesla was unjustifiable… pic.twitter.com/3QD9e7wRAi — حسن سجواني Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) May 20, 2025

