One Wild Press Conference with South African President Ramaphosa

The President’s press conference with the South African President and his political opponent, Johan Rupert, was wild. It was made wilder by an out of control press. They sound like lunatics. At one point, NBC News’s Peter Alexander interrupted while they were talking about crime in South Africa and murders of white farmers. Do you know what Alexander asked? He asked about the Qatar plane. President Trump rightfully let him have it more than once. Trump said Alexander’s a “terrible reporter.”

The media made the presser more difficult and are coming out strong against President Trump. However, if you watch the entire conference, you might feel differently.

My impression was the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, a very pleasant man, was trying to say the crime is against everyone and isn’t racial. President Trump was having none of it, and that is what the media and Democrats objected to. He presented evidence of race-based murders. Rupert was saying something quite different from the President, admitting there was a race problem.

The South African delegation want help and money from the US.

.@POTUS shows South Africa's President and the reporters recent news articles of white South Africans being attacked and murdered: "White South Africans are fleeing because of the violence and racist laws." pic.twitter.com/60kBvFKOaa — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 21, 2025

Full Video:

