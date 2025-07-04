Does Fake “Bronx Girl” and Failed “Entrepreneur” AOC, Remain a NYS Tax Scofflaw?

It’s recently been established that Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ claim to be some tough, street-smart, gal, from the Bronx was nothing more than a self-styled urban myth. Truth is, “Sandy” lived in Yorktown Heights, a lovely suburban Westchester community a solid hour north of Yankee Stadium. She graduated from Yorktown High School, famous nationally for having won 7 state lacrosse championships.

But there’s to more her story that seems to have gone mostly unreported. After the economics major graduated from tony Boston College she founded Brook Avenue Press in the NYC. The company’s goal was to publish children’s books. The outfit was set up to “develop and identify stories and literature in urban areas like New York, specifically communities like The Bronx,” said Ocasio-Cortez.

Unsurprisingly, budding socialist AOC relied on a New York City subsidized program called the Sunshine Bronx Business Incubator which aimed at helping start-ups in that borough. “You see a huge return on your investment here. People pay $500 an hour for consulting that we get for free by the water cooler.” she bubbled.

AOC’s promise to collaborate with “designers, artists, and authors that really know the urban story and help develop stories for kids.”, did not, according to the NY Post, produce a single book from her publishing house.

What Ocasio-Cortez’s initial, and hopefully only, foray into the free market did produce was a warrant served by NYS on July 6, 2017, notifying her she owed $1,618.36 in unpaid corporate taxes.

It would seem that issue remains “unresolved”. Despite initial pledges to pay her delinquencies, Ocasio-Cortez has still failed to pay nearly five years after the fact, as she works to contest the warrant her office claims was issued “in error,” according to The Washington Exam

iner. As a result, her total amount owed in delinquent taxes has grown to nearly $2,500.

The queen of tax the rich sits in one of the top U.S. income brackets, and is constantly hawking expensive “merch”. Yet she can’t pony up what is pocket change to settle a long overdue tax bill on a miserably failed business, subsidized by tax payer dollars. This is the kind of hypocrisy reserved for the Socialists who love the high life for themselves (Bernie Sanders) but not for those for whom they supposedly serve.