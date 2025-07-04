SCOTUS Rules After Radical Judge Defies Their Orders

The U.S. Supreme Court again sided with President Donald Trump’s administration on Thursday in a legal fight over deporting migrants to countries other than their own. The Supreme Court lifted limits Judge Brian Murphy had imposed to protect eight criminal men who the government sought to send to South Sudan. And they weren’t happy with Judge Murphy.

Murphy defied the Supreme Court’s order, adn ordered the criminals returned to the US. From there, they’d be allowed to sue with ACLU lawyers. Judge Murphy also ordered that they be allowed to sit through ‘credible fear’ interviews. [If they say they have a credible fear of South Sudan, the deportation could be reversed.]

Even Justice Kagan didn’t go along with radical Judge Murphy. Kagan agreed with the outcome, but not the orginal June 23 decision. She admitted: “A district court can’t enforce an order the Supreme Court stayed.” Kagan accused the Trump administration of ignoring international law and “basic human rights,” but agreed that no law requires the U.S. to take criminal aliens or keep them in the US. The law actually mandates their deportation.

Murphy had ignored the Court’s earlier ruling and the Department of Homeland Security called it “a lawless act of defiance.”

I know a lot of people believe Trump should simply defy these insane orders, but going the legal route gives him the high ground. And he has the time to get resolutions in these cases. The Supreme Court told Judge Murphy his latest injunction is “unenforceable.”

Justice Sotomayor tried to make it into a case about cruelty and leaped into an “unhinged” rant about sending the child rapists and murderers to a dangerous country. They were in the US illegally, committed heinous crimes, were previously deported, and they need to go to a third country. South Sudan agreed to take them.

Sec. Rubio said Judge Murphy’s nationwide injunctions seriously harmed foreign relations and doesn’t understand what problems he is causing. Murphy was interfering in the President’s right to handle foreign affairs.

Democrats think the US is worse than Gaza, Cuba, and other authoritarian regimes, yet they are worried about sending eight monsters to South Sudan.

In any case, this was not about South Sudan or illegal alien criminals. It was about a local judge overriding the constitutional powers of the Executive Branch and the Supreme Court. It’s judicial mutiny and he just got crushed.

Rogue judges cannot issue nationwide injunctions or defy the Court.

This ruling strengthens Trump’s mass deportation agenda and sends a warning shot to lower courts. If a local judge does it again, the Court will immediately stop them. WOW!

READ THE DECISION AND THE RAGING DISSENT HERE

Sen. Eric Schmitt has blasted Judge Murphy and now the Supreme Court has done so as well.

@Eric_Schmitt blasts a leftist judge that defied the Supreme Court and blocked the deportation of 7 criminal illegal aliens, including a child rapist, multiple murderers, and an arsonist. “These are the people that the Democrats spend their time defending.” pic.twitter.com/yZAu3jlVW7 — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) June 24, 2025