DOGE Eliminates $14.3B Slush Fund Grift



The DOGE team now works without much fanfare, but you should know they are working hard. They eliminated $14.3 billion in bogus contracts, including international contracts tied to USAID.

The DOGE team terminated one contract tied to USAID worth $850,000 for a “resilience adviser” in Somalia.

What is a resilience adviser in Somalia, you ask?

“A Resilience Advisor in Somalia is a professional who works to improve and sustain food and nutrition security in vulnerable populations. They may work for organizations like CARE, World Vision, or USAID,” according the now-deleted USAID site.

Now that USAID is gone, so is a more detailed description, but do you need more information about this? This is a grift and these were slush funds.

Hello, we are going bankrupt in USA, America!

Contracts Update! Over the last 4 days, agencies terminated 256 wasteful contracts with a ceiling value of $14.3B and savings of $11.5B, including an $850k USAID professional services contract for a “resilience advisor” in Somalia, and a $198k GSA consulting contract for… pic.twitter.com/ufpzwFsxCl — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) July 2, 2025

Here’s more:

July 4th Contracts Update! In the last 2 days, agencies terminated 54 wasteful contracts with a ceiling value of $1.8B and savings of $804M, including a $842k USAID professional services contract for a “director of the Armenia innovation hub within the USAID/Armenia Economic… pic.twitter.com/kUBAwkyGDr — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) July 4, 2025