DOGE Eliminates $14.3B Slush Fund Grift

M Dowling
Mogadishu, Somalia – September 28, 2011 – Fishermen resting at the end of a busy working day.

The DOGE team now works without much fanfare, but you should know they are working hard. They eliminated $14.3 billion in bogus contracts, including international contracts tied to USAID.

The DOGE team terminated one contract tied to USAID worth $850,000 for a “resilience adviser” in Somalia.

What is a resilience adviser in Somalia, you ask?

“A Resilience Advisor in Somalia is a professional who works to improve and sustain food and nutrition security in vulnerable populations. They may work for organizations like CARE, World Vision, or USAID,” according the now-deleted USAID site.

Now that USAID is gone, so is a more detailed description, but do you need more information about this? This is a grift and these were slush funds.

Hello, we are going bankrupt in USA, America!

Here’s more:

