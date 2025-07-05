Germany’s Kids Molested in Pools But They’re on Top of the Ice Cream Price Gap

Migrants, who add to Germany’s multiculturalism, predators from Syria, sexually assaulted 9 girls, as young as 11, in a public pool in Gelnhausen. They have reportedly been released by police in diverse, Democratic Germany. Eugyppius has a rundown of recent crimes here.

According to BNI, the men, 18-28 are free already because they are not going to flee. However, their victims are in danger. Somehow that didn’t figure into the equation.

That’s a lot of cultural enrichment right there. — Desert Shepherd (@DesertShepherd5) July 4, 2025

Suffice it to say, Berlin’s Greens are engaged in what is really important. Failing to understand basic economic principles, they want consumer price caps on ice cream.

Eugyppius writes:

The Greens, who are the one party most responsible for driving up consumer prices via their horrendous energy transition, think that poor children should only have to pay 50 cents for a scoop of ice cream.

And here is the person they are listening to (of course, this is the type of person who holds weight. You can tell just from her formidable appearance):

About that electricity…

The electricity issue in Germany is big. The absolutely sleaziest of sleaze politicians, Friedrich Merz, who quashed the populist party, Alice Weidel’s AfD, by pretending he was the safe right-wing choice, is breaking another of his big campaign promises.

He claimed he supported many of the AfD’s positions on immigration, national debt brake, Ukraine, NetZero, utility costs, etc – a whole host of promises.

Well, that is not turning out to be accurate.

Broken promises include the closed borders plan which vanished, the debt brake that was abolished, and a plan to explode the national debt for EU defense spending was proposed. Now he is adding an electricity tax that he promised he wouldn’t do.

It’s very onerous so people don’t use electricity. Germany’s tax is twenty times the EU’s minimal tax. Lowering it was a central campaign promise. Sorry, Germany, he’s reneging.