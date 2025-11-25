Trump Bans Some Chapters of Muslim Brotherhood, Leaves Out Turkey & Qatar

President Trump’s executive order sets in motion a process by which certain chapters or other subdivisions of the Muslim Brotherhood shall be considered for designation as Foreign Terrorist Organizations.

The Muslim Brotherhood, founded in Egypt in 1928, has developed into a transnational network with chapters across the Middle East and beyond. Relevant here, its chapters in Lebanon, Jordan, and Egypt engage in or facilitate and support violence and destabilization campaigns that harm their own regions, United States citizens, and United States interests.

History has been made. Just moments ago, in the presence of my NSC colleague who helped author the Executive Order, President @realDonaldTrump designated multiple chapters of the Muslim Brotherhood, including the Egyptian branch which is the progenitor of all modern Jihadists,… pic.twitter.com/Ql9CcLhJtF — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) November 24, 2025

It should have happened the day after 9/11. But it didn’t. Because every President was ignorant or anti-American. Until President @realDonaldTrump arrived. God Bless the Commander-in-Chief for initiating the terrorist designation of the Muslim Brotherhood. @WhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/XQm8U2l9Fr — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) November 25, 2025

The presidential order signed by President Trump focuses on the Muslim Brotherhood branches in Lebanon, Jordan, and Egypt. There aren’t any references to the Muslim Brotherhood branches in Turkey and Qatar, where the Brotherhood are part of the government in those countries. Qatar’s royal family and President Erdogan are Muslim Brotherhood.

It’s a tricky situation.

According to the NY Post:

Qatar has allegedly pumped more than $20 billion into American colleges and other top institutions as part of the Muslim Brotherhood’s decades-long plan to infiltrate the US and “destroy” democracy from within, a leading research institute warns — while adding that the nefarious funding could be staggeringly higher.

The Qatar Foundation, which is bankrolled by the country’s ruling Al Thani royal family, has apparently been injecting tens of billions of dollars into institutions to help the Sunni Islamist group carve out toeholds in the educational system, according to a new report by the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP).

“The royal family of Qatar has a Bay’ah — a spiritual oath — to the Muslim Brotherhood, so they’re pumping in many, many billions of dollars into our universities, K-12 schools and cultural institutions, using influence and soft power to promote its ideology,” Dr. Charles Asher Small, executive director of ISGAP, claimed in an interview with The Post.

Reportedly, President Trump is trying to pull Qatar away from the Brotherhood, but that seems to be a pipe dream.