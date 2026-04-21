Iran Refuses a Ceasefire Extension, Warnings of Attacks

President Trump extended the ceasefire when the Iranian negotiators failed to show up. Negotiator Ghalibaf now sounds like the IRGC commander, and claims the U.S. lost and they will respond. Is this Ghalibaf talking or Vahidi and his violent associates?

The fact that some Americans are rooting for Iran empowers and emboldens them.

Ghalibaf adviser Mohammadi rejects Trump’s ceasefire extension, saying it “means nothing” and that the losing side cannot dictate terms. He says maintaining the siege is equivalent to continued bombardment and must be met with a military response. Mohammadi calls the extension “a ploy to buy time for a surprise strike.”

“The time for Iran to take the initiative has come.”

UPDATE 🔴 Ghalibaf adviser Mohammadi rejects Trump’s ceasefire extension, saying it “means nothing” and that the losing side cannot dictate terms. He says maintaining the siege is equivalent to continued bombardment and must be met with a military response. Mohammadi calls the… https://t.co/UP6rddy1wl — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 21, 2026

Here’s the night march with a ballistic missile.

Footage shows the IRGC transporting a Ghadr-110 ballistic missile and its launcher through Vanak Square tonight, presented as part of a “night march.” pic.twitter.com/JtgAFDqtro — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 21, 2026

Iran claimed moments ago that they will take harsher measures. Islamic regimes’ Khatam al-Anbiya command says forces are at “100% readiness,” warning any attack will trigger immediate strikes on pre-designated targets and a “harsher lesson” for the U.S. and Israel.

President Trump wrote earlier on X that he would extend the ceasefire. However, Iran did not request a ceasefire, and they warned that they would attack instead. Our ships are sitting ducks at Iranian ports.

Trump’s earlier post:

“Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal. I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other. President DONALD J.

TRUMP”

It looks like the IRGC is in control. It’s existential for them, and they might just meet their end if they underestimate Donald Trump. Not wanting to bomb their infrastructure doesn’t mean he won’t do it.