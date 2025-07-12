LA Mayor Bass Signs EO to Protect Illegal Aliens, Including Criminals

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass signed an executive order Friday to support illegal immigrant neighborhoods, including offering cash assistance, in response to raids. Consequently, she is protecting alien criminals.

The order is allegedly to help protect the city’s illegal alien workforce and residents from the federal government during immigration enforcement operations. It also demands that federal agencies provide records of the raids, who was detained and for what reason and the cost to taxpayer.

Bass is protecting criminals. California, especially Los Angeles, is a sanctuary for them.

The executive order is just posturing for the cameras and future votes. Bass is a complete fraud. She can’t tell the federal government what to do.