What About the Illegal Aliens Who Are Voting, Congress?

Sentinel already reported that DOGE leader Antonio Gracias found illegal aliens are voting while working in DOGE. However, Mr. Gracias is still talking about it in interviews like the one below. It’s worth watching if you haven’t heard. There is an act to address it, but Congress does nothing.

The Defending America’s Future Elections Act aims to dismantle reckless policies that enable this fraud, but bureaucrats and their media allies would rather attack whistleblowers than fix the problem. As they refuse to address it, they admit they are complicit in it.

In April, DOGE executive Antonio Gracias, the founder of Valor Equity Partners, joined the All In podcast on X and did a deep dive into the shocking findings of the numbers of illegal aliens put on government programs and who are voting. They found very bad people in the roles, including criminals and terrorists.

He found that 1.3 million of these illegal aliens are on Medicaid, and it’s just ramping up.

The non-citizens put on Social Security who don’t belong on it are draining a system that faces bankruptcy in under ten years.

They found that thousands were voting, and they only looked at a few friendly states.

“And we looked at the voter rolls and found that thousands of them were registered to vote in a handful of states. Then we went further with those friendly states and found that many of those people had actually voted. It was shocking to us.”

