Don Lemon Tells Illegals What to Do If ICE Comes for Them

By
M Dowling
-
3
14

Don Lemon, who runs a podcast from his living room, told people here illegally “to go out and get a gun because when you have people knocking on your door and taking you away, isn’t that what the second amendment was written for?”

That isn’t free speech or what we use guns for. Telling foreigners who broke our laws to get guns to fight ICE is absolutely the worst advice he could possibly give. His instructions were specifically for brown and black people. He is going to get brown and black people and ICE officers killed.

People here illegally also can’t get guns legally as he advises so they just might skip that part of the advice.

Lemon rattled on about illegal crossings only being a misdemeanor. However, the first crossing might be a misdemeanor, which is a crime punishable by imprisonment, but repeat offenses are felonies.

Aside from the misinformation in the video, what he said is idiotic and dangerous. It’s hard to believe he actually had his own prime time show once.

At least he likes guns now.

Someone needs to disconnect his Internet connection.

tnt
tnt
7 minutes ago

Popeye
Popeye
53 minutes ago

Rod Martin
Rod Martin
32 minutes ago
Reply to  Popeye

