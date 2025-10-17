Hamas Refuses to Disarm, Demands a New Deal as They Murder Palestinians

After agreeing to the peace deal with Israel, Hamas has retaken the Jordanian Field Hospital as a command center and at least one leader decided they will not disarm.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the terrorists have reoccupied the Gaza City hospital as it’s command center using the connecting tunnel.

They plan to use it in their new warfare plan to keep a grip on Gaza. Various clans and rival gangs have challenged them in the streets after they gave into President Trump, Israel and numerous Middle Eastern leaders.

They seized the Jordanian Field Hospital in Gaza City after a gun battle with a rival Palestinian group to reestablish control of the area.

Hamas ordered Palestinians out of the hospital at gunpoint and took it over. Mohammad Doghmash, a scion of a powerful Gazan family, said “They took full control there. They’ve brought their forces back in an extreme way.”

“When Israeli forces withdrew as part of the peace deal, Hamas fighters flooded back in, according to Doghmush.

Nothing has changed with Hamas.

They seem to think that these Israelis won’t do anything because of the cease-fire, but I doubt that’s true.

A Hamas leader declared they would not disarm and they are demanding a five-year breather and control of reconstruction aid coming into Gaza. We might as well just burn the money in a bonfire if we are going to give them aid.

It’s sad for the people in Gaza.

Trump isn’t going to lean on Israel to put up with this for long. He’s not like other leaders. Hamas ishedging their bets, thinking it’s business as usual, but they’re making a mistake. Trump isn’t going to cave due to pressure from the weak European leaders or anyone.

Trump said yesterday if Hamas continues to kill people in Gaza, which was not the deal, we will have no choice but to go in and kill them. Thank you for your attention to this matter! Trump wrote on Truth Social. He explained later that he didn’t mean US troops.

Netanyahu is also losing patience with the games Hamas is playing. If Hamas insists on doing this no one will come to their aid as Israel finishes the job. They’re finished but they don’t know it.

Hamas Is Murdering Their Own People

In the past 48 hours, Hamas has executed nearly 50 Palestinians in Gaza. Mehdi Hasan? Not a word. Ana Kasparian? Not a word. Cenk Uygur? Not a word. The media? Not a word. The UN? Not a word. pic.twitter.com/eUASAS5kK0 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 16, 2025

Hamas shooting at their own Palestinian civilians taking aid. Just more evidence that Hamas don’t care about Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/Q9xtvjvl44 — Imtiaz Mahmood (@ImtiazMadmood) October 17, 2025