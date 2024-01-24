Donald Trump Wins Easily in New Hampshire

Joe Biden easily won the Democrat primary because Democrats have gone mad. Donald Trump easily won New Hampshire. Nikki lost, and she said she had to win in New Hampshire. Haley spent $31,000,000 on New Hampshire.
This is interesting:
I seriously cannot believe CNN actually aired this!!!
Rep. Dean Phillips on meeting MAGA for the first time.
“I gotta tell you guys, I went to a Donald Trump rally a couple of nights ago. I’ve never been to one. I had an event across the street. I saw the line of people… pic.twitter.com/y0GfCQnKRs
— Steve (@SteveLovesAmmo) January 23, 2024