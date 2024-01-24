Majority of Voters in NH Primary Were Not Republicans

By
M Dowling
-
3
53

Exit polling shows the majority of Republicans voting are not Republicans. Independents and Democrats can vote in the Republican primary. Fifty-three percent of the voters in the Republican primary identify mostly as Independents but also as Democrats. Most Independents in New Hampshire vote Democrat.

In the previous primary, 55% of Republicans voted, 3% were Democrats, and 42% were Independents.

Democrats switched parties to vote for Nikki Haley but won’t vote for her in the general. New Hampshire allows voters to switch parties up to the election so they can vote in any primary. It’s the stupidest idea.

Democrats were voting in the Republican primary, but they will vote for Democrats in the general election.


3 Comments
John Vieira
Guest
John Vieira
1 hour ago

Demoncraps have adopted the Art of Deception…lying, conniving, cheating, etc., as their ‘raison d’ etre’

1
Reply
Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
1 hour ago
Reply to  John Vieira

On the mark. They live in a subjective reality without truth.

1
Reply
Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
1 hour ago

So much for New Hampshire primaries having any national meaning.
The Governor is corrupt, is the legislature also?

Last edited 1 hour ago by Peter B. Prange
2
Reply
