Majority of Voters in NH Primary Were Not Republicans

Exit polling shows the majority of Republicans voting are not Republicans. Independents and Democrats can vote in the Republican primary. Fifty-three percent of the voters in the Republican primary identify mostly as Independents but also as Democrats. Most Independents in New Hampshire vote Democrat.

In the previous primary, 55% of Republicans voted, 3% were Democrats, and 42% were Independents.

BREAKING: New Hampshire exit polling shows that a majority of voters in the Republican primary tonight are NOT Republicans. pic.twitter.com/F5UluzoHRt — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 23, 2024

Democrats switched parties to vote for Nikki Haley but won’t vote for her in the general. New Hampshire allows voters to switch parties up to the election so they can vote in any primary. It’s the stupidest idea.

70% of Nikki Haley voters in New Hampshire were not registered Republicans. pic.twitter.com/XNJSXMkBga — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 24, 2024

Democrats were voting in the Republican primary, but they will vote for Democrats in the general election.

SMOKING GUN: CNN has a New Hampshire voter who is voting for Nikki Haley in the GOP primary and will switch his vote to Joe Biden in the general election. This is an OUTRAGE. This must be fixed immediately. pic.twitter.com/jcRb3gf4Sh — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 24, 2024

Related