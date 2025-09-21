Doug Ross’s Illustrated Spygate Series

Doug Ross of Director Blue has published 14 short chapters so far of his illustrated Spygate Series, It is all based on news reports but with dramatized dialogue. It’s becoming very popular.

Catch the entire series on this link.

An excerpt:

The Illustrated Spygate Scandal

The first political coup in American history: Part I

Doug Ross

A dramatization of real events. This is Part I.

July 23, 2014

The summer heat in Washington was oppressive, but inside the air-conditioned corridors of power, something colder was brewing. The House Select Committee on Benghazi had just hammered out an agreement with the State Department. Simple enough on paper: produce all of Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s emails relevant to the Benghazi Scandal in which four Americans were murdered by Islamic terrorists. But simple agreements in Washington have a way of becoming anything but simple.

Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy leaned back in his chair, pen still warm from signing the agreement. “We’ll get what we need,” he told his chief counsel. “One way or another.”

What none of them knew was that across town, the clock had already started ticking on what would become the most explosive political scandal in decades.

…keep reading