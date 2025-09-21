MSNBC Report Says Homan Took Bribes: We Don’t Care! It’s BS!

MSNBC reports that Tom Homan solicited bribes and accepted one for $50,000 in cash from an undercover FBI agent last year after announcing he would have an important position in the administration.

The White House said the investigation was fully probed and there was no credible evidence.

The report:

A 2024 undercover FBI operation in Texas recorded Tom Homan, now White House border czar, accepting $50,000 in cash from agents posing as executives, amid discussions of steering immigration enforcement contracts in a potential second Trump term. The Department of Justice’s Public Integrity Section investigated for potential bribery but halted the probe after Trump’s January 2025 inauguration, with appointees including Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove deeming it meritless and politically motivated. Recordings exist, though no charges were filed, raising questions about accountability in border policy enforcement.

Should anyone trust a report from the deep state to MSNBC while Biden was president? I don’t. We love Tom Homan and trust him. He wouldn’t do that.

Megyn Kelly doesn’t believe it nor do I. After not having one hint of corruption in his life, he decides now to become a crook?

He’s the border czar, a tough guy, and Democrats are desperate to keep it open and keep the illegals they have now.