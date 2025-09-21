The “Miraculous” Bullet That Hit Charlie

It is very troubling to see the continued lies, exaggerations, and twisting of Charlie’s words in the media. The predictions of what he would say are a waste of time. A monster murdered him and he can’t tell us. That being said, there are theories arising over the bullet. Andrew Kolvet has a response for the bullet theory and Alex Jones isn’t buying it.

Andrew Kolvet is the producer of Charlie’s show and a close friend of his and the family’s. He has permission of everyone to post the following.

The Miraculous Bullet

Mr. Kolvet’s full statement:

I want to address some of the discussion about the lack of an exit wound with Charlie. I’m usually not interested in delving into most of this kind of online chatter, and I apologize this is somewhat graphic, but in this case, the fact that there wasn’t an exit wound is probably another miracle, and I want people to know.

I just spoke with the surgeon who worked on Charlie in the hospital…

He said the bullet “absolutely should have gone through, which is very very normal for a high powered, high velocity round. I’ve seen wounds from this caliber many times and they always just go through everything. This would have taken a moose or two down, an elk, etc.”

But it didn’t go through. Charlie’s body stopped it.

I mentioned to his doctor that there were dozens of staff, students, and special guests standing directly behind Charlie on the other side of the tent, and he replied:

“It was an absolute miracle that someone else didn’t get killed.”

“His bone was so healthy and the density was so so impressive that he’s like the man of steel. It should have just gone through and through. It likely would have killed those standing behind him too.”

In the end, the coroner did find the bullet just beneath the skin.

Even in death, Charlie managed to save the lives of those around him.

Remarkable. Miraculous.

To sum up his statement, he has permission to share these details from everyone, which would include Erika Kirk. He said the coroner found the bullet just beneath the skin and by rights, it should have gone through his body. It didn’t. If it had, it could have killed the people behind Charlie. That is what Andrew Kolvet calls miraculous.

As a sidenote, Megyn Kelly said on her show that the bullet first hit Charlie’s bulletproof vest and ricocheted into his neck. That could be the answer. In any case, other lives were not lost.

The killer used a shotgun and bulletproof vests are not generally made for them.

The Magic Bullet

Alex Jones referred to it as a magic bullet, but the family didn’t call it that. He also said Charlie is Superman and a man of steel, but he meant it sardonically. Andrew Kolvet didn’t say that exactly. He said it was miraculous and Charlie’s bones were very strong.

Jones isn’t buying this. However, if Andrew has Erika’s permission, I have to go with him. As Jones said, we need to follow the evidence. Jones feels we are being lied to. He talks about the 30-06 round. It would take a miracle for Charlie’s neck to stop it.

However, if Megyn Kelly is right and it bounced off his vest, if he was indeed wearing one, it could slow the bullet if it hit at a sharp angle. A 30-06 is a jacketed bullet which is more likely to ricochet than a hollow point.

I understand Jones’s skepticism here, but as long as Erika is backing Andrew on this, I’m going with her. It’s the best evidence available. It’s also easy to understand skepticism after all the lies we have been told and that continues to this day, but I want to believe Andrew and Erika.

I don’t follow Alex Jones, but he is the most visible person speaking out about the bullet.

Here is what Jones is saying: