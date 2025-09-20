It’s Time to Roll-Up ANTIFA

After six decades, its culture of violence has boiled over

ANTIFA in America is a group widely misunderstood, and that is by design – their design. Decoded it means Anti-Fascist. It got rolling in Germany in the early 1930s, and was affiliated with the German Communists, which Hitler hated and therefor disbanded them, and expelled ANTIFA and the Communists from Germany.

A solid cadre of them crossed the pond and alighted in some of America’s finest universities, most prominently and infamously – Columbia University in NYC. Once WWII was over, they kicked into gear, proselytizing and indoctrinating the “flower” of America’s post-WWII youth. Their intellectual progeny of the ‘50s then, in turn, became the professors in the colleges and universities, particularly of the major cities in the ‘60s. Those a bit less “intellectual” moved into the grimier endeavors of community organizing and street activism. These people are straight-up Communists, secular socialists with power being absolute with no opposition tolerated, especially the religious brand. There is no belief in natural rights – only those which they choose to dispense.

They believe America is an illegitimate country, built on the backs of slaves, racist to its very core where common citizens, especially those of color, have no chance at a decent life. They have, long ago, been agitated into a perpetual state of hatred of everything traditionally American. They use the moniker ‘anti-fascist’ to keep you confused as to their intentions. But make no mistake – they are a global Communist movement, which for decades have been breaking up private meetings, public rallies, destroying and burning property, beating-up and often murdering innocent people. The images and aftermath are familiar to us all.

Their first successful nationwide project was instigating and directing the campus anti-Vietnam war rallies, riots and confrontations. By the end of the ‘60s, the American Left operating through the universities and media, and ANTIFA operating in the streets had successfully divided the country, stoking the atmosphere within which several infamous political assassinations occurred.

Next, they grafted themselves onto the Feminist movement to the extent they could, always instigating confrontation. After that was the Gay Rights movement, where the movement took to the streets, resulting in many injuries and arrests over the years. The ANTIFA playbook is to align with the grievance-group of the day, exacerbate the situation and instigate public violence whenever possible, sow division…. and simply move on to the next opportunity. During this period, we would also see their street-theatre and violence on display at the annual meetings of the World Trade Organization (WTO). Their objective is to take down our society into ruin so they can seize power in the aftermath.

Twenty years ago, they added fuel to the fire of anti-Iraq protests during the Bush administration with the objective of defeating his reelection, and when that failed, they salted the political ground over which the 2008 election was run. The Iraq protests immediately stopped upon the ascension of Barack Obama. Finally, it was the rise of the Tea Party, organically assembling in massive numbers in the streets, which formed a powerful counter-narrative to the America-hating Leftists of all stripes. In their sordid history they had never been challenged so powerfully, effectively, and peacefully in the streets. In a sense, the street-Left had finally met its match.

The Tea Party was on the march, positively influencing elections and the Left had nothing to graft onto, so for the first time they had to completely fabricate a group and the façade of a “movement” – enter Occupy Wall Street (OWS). They ran some marches, made some news, and camped in the parks of lower Manhattan. Because they were pure Astro-turf, they fizzled in a year.

Then, again seeking out a situation to exacerbate, they alighted on the Trayvon Martin case in Sanford, Florida. Problem was that as the facts developed, they went entirely against the Leftist arguments. However, a new vehicle to ride was born of the affair – Black Lives Matter (BLM). BLM was launched by three avowed women – their Marxist allegiances were clearly stated on its website… for a while.

BLM provided the Left the opportunity to deploy both the “intellectual” front through the culture preaching about both systemic and implicit racism in schools, churches, and local public forums. And, deploy ANTIFA in the streets, burning Fergusson, MO on national TV. Then came the George Floyd incident in 2020 – Minneapolis and a dozen other cities burned, and many citizens died in the action. All over a fraudulent tale. George Floyd was a convicted criminal who died of a fentanyl overdose. The entire affair was the biggest fraud played on the country in at least a half-century. Yet that despicable human being is venerated by the Left, and the naïve, today.

This brings us up to the current climate and recent events. In the past several years ANTIFA has wrapped its tentacles around the Trans movement, and has apparently radicalized and militarized a segment. There have been many shootings in recent years perpetrated by radicalized Trans-activists. See a summary of just some of these here: Trans shootings. The most recent was the August 27th shooting at the Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, where a Trans woman killed two children and wounded 17 others. Although the shootings get covered in mainstream press, when it’s revealed the shooter was Trans, as in the Annunciation school case, coverage quickly evaporates.

In recent years, President Trump’s Administrations and official team throughout the past decade, plus his MAGA supporters have been subject to a relentless sequence of lawfare, investigations, arrests, imprisonment, physical attacks, murders, doxing, swatting, de-banking, firing, career-destruction, de-platforming, cancelling, libel, slander, and every imaginable form of public intimidation. This has all been conceived and directed by the agenda-setters of the organized American Left.

All the formal efforts have been executed through its arms of institutional influence in government, courts, the military, academia, corporations, NGOs, and non-profits. All the dirty-work on the streets is run through ANTIFA, its various chapters, and its many shadowy related violent, loosely-affiliated groups. They advocate “direct-action”, which is weak code words for violence. They employ many of the Molotov and firebombing techniques from the European playbook, where they’ve been tried and tested over the past century. This network of subversion has no headquarters – neither physical, nor virtual – all by design, of course. But were the American public to see the communications, resources, people and financial exchanges between the thousands of academic, government, NGO, non-profit, and paramilitary organizations, they would be completely aghast.

And it’s all financed through vast, camouflaged financial channels leading back to, no-surprise, the labyrinth of George Soros organizations, and his like-minded financial peers. Soros gets some ‘publicity’ for it because he is the only one willing to be seen and acknowledge his clearly Marxist political ideology. We are left to deduce that he is beyond the reach of law, because he has the enforcement arm fixed. Hundreds of millions of dollars are funneled ANNUALLY through his subversive network, which by its nature continually seeks to avoid detection. Soros is occasionally referenced as a funder of dark networks in the press and on cable media. There was once a cable host, Glenn Beck, who in 2011 on repeated episodes on FNC, accurately outlined Soros’ dark funding network in critical detail on large blackboard diagrams. In short order, the Murdock family (Fox’s owners) was suddenly personally embroiled in a London court case charging their London-based newspaper empire with illegally hacking into private voicemails. Glenn Beck was quickly sent packing from the Fox network.

Which brings us up to the Charlie Kirk assassination. Kirk was arguably one of the top five Patriot leaders in the country. He was the first person in 80 years to effectively lead America’s youth to the political Right, en masse. The organized American Left simply could not stand for the exodus. They saw to it that he was taken off the playing field. We’re not likely to find written instructions to the assassin – again, by design. Instead, the preliminary investigation shows his presence on ANTIFA-related websites, such as Anti-Fascists of Reddit (I’m not providing a link). It is within such networks that youth are radicalized to the point of murder. The assassin’s mother has attested to his complete radicalization over the course of just a year. Such machinations cannot only be predicted, but provide Leftist mouthpieces plausible-deniability. That is their design and purpose. The entire ANTIFA network, and its operative tentacles spread throughout American society, are thoroughly insidious.

The ANTIFA network is behind most all of the political violence our country, and many other Western nations, have experienced in the past half century. This entire subversive network needs to be dismantled, root and branch, in the manner of an organized crime network – which it most assuredly is. ANTIFA with all its related affiliates and networks is an existential threat to the continuation of the Republic of the United States of America.

President Trump understands this reality. He believes the most direct path to commence the dismantling operation is to declare ANTIFA a terrorist organization. He realizes that getting such a measure through the Congress would be too time consuming and would be fought and tied-up by the Democrats. Instead, as is his style in Trump 2.0, he chooses action, and is going direct to an Executive Order. It will no-doubt be challenged in the courts. But we must get rolling on penetrating and dismantling this subversive cancer on the country.

The Kirk assassination has struck a chord throughout the country. We who’ve followed in detail the evolution of the New Left in all its forms since the 1960s, sense that this is a moment where we must shift-gears. It seems Trump also senses this. What that means for us is, that we in the broader Conservative-MAGA movement can no longer accommodate the delusions and intimidations of Leftists and public Democrats. The insanity which regularly comes out of their mouths in public and online town forums needs to be countered with clear statements of reality, every time – e.g. “boys cannot become girls.” We don’t have to listen to this rot. We’ll remain peaceful, as always – no one was ever arrested at a tea-party rally.

‘Silent-no-more’ as it is said. President Trump and his field-generals will handle the roll-up of ANTIFA. Here on the ground, we can be force-multipliers by standing up for our nation’s founding principles, individual liberty, religion, and traditional values – and support all those that do. And not be afraid to simply proclaim reality in the midst of evil and insanity.

~~~

Bob MacGuffie is co-author of the book ‘The Seventh Crisis – Why Millennials Must Re-establish Ordered Liberty,’ Seventh Crisis which examines and illuminates the historic crisis we currently endure.