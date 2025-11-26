Dr. David Brat Allegedly Uncovered Massive H-1B Fraud

Dr. David Brat said he has uncovered massive fraud in the H-1B visa program out of India. This isn’t the first time they have been suspected of fraud.

One district along in India received 220,000 H-1B visas. A US economist called it fraud and said only 12% come from China.

Dr. Dave Brat said that 71% of H-1B visas come from India. The national cap is 85,000, yet one Indian district alone received 220,000! The US consulate in Chennai processed roughly 220,000 H-1B visas in 2024 alone, solidifying its place as a major global hub.

That is 2.5 times the limit!

“When you hear H-1B, think of your family, because these fraudulent visas just stole their future,” Brat said.

This program needs to be discontinued immediately, and some of these visas need to be canceled. We cannot allow fraud from any foreign nation. We have enough of our own fraudsters.

I haven’t confirmed this, but Dr. Brat is usually accurate.