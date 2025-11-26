There Goes the Corrupt Democrat RICO Case in Georgia

Georgia prosecutor, Peter Skandalakis officially dropped the historic and absurd racketeering case against President Donald Trump and others. They were accused of attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Democrats were treating these Republicans like drug lords or Mafia. It sounds like something Barack or one of his consiglieres thought up.

According to the mainstream media Trump has “dodged criminal legal jeopardy for his attempts to overturn” President Autopen’s election.

I wonder how many people believe that Joe Biden got 81 million votes.

The mainstream media is insulting the prosecutor over the decision. Skandalakis was once a Democrat and became a Republican. We all know that’s a fatal flaw in the eyes of a Democrat. His decision sounds non-partisan.

Why the Case Was Dismissed

“Given the complexity of the legal issues at hand — ranging from constitutional questions and the Supremacy Clause to immunity, jurisdiction, venue, speedy-trial concerns, and access to federal records — and even assuming each of these issues were resolved in the State’s favor, bringing this case before a jury in 2029, 2030, or even 2031 would be nothing short of a remarkable feat,” Peter Skandalakis, the prosecutor on the case, wrote Wednesday.

Skandalakis said he considered severing Trump’s case from his co-defendants to attempt to try them first. He would do this while waiting for the conclusion of Trump’s second term. However, he said, doing so ”would be both illogical and unduly burdensome and costly for the state and for Fulton County. In my professional judgment the citizens of Georgia are not served by pursuing the case in full for another 5 to 10 years period.”

What is truly ironic is that the only ones who were corrupt in this were the district attorney and her boyfriend. Of course, the White House was involved in this case. They were corrupt too. DA Fani Willis and her boyfriend, the special prosecutor she appointed, were operating in a political manner.

Skandalakis wouldn’t say the case was invalid. That’s unfortunate, but it was. They were allowed to appoint electors according to the Constitution. Constitutional attorney Mark Levin said if you believe the election was fraudulent, you can do that as the process plays out.