MTG Goes Feminist in an Online Spat with Mike Cernovich

Marjorie Taylor Greene is beginning to sound more and more like a quitter. Investigative reporter Mike Chernovich told her she should finish her term which many of us agree with. She let people down.

She is leaving a day after she receives her pension and benefits, while exposing the House to losing key voting power.

Mike Cernovich told her online that she should finish out her term.

She didn’t take Cernovich’s comments very well and responded twice. On one occasion, she went into the whole feminist thing which wasn’t even logical in my humble opinion.

One of the former most partisan members of the House now rails against partisanship. Don’t get me wrong, I didn’t dislike her for it.

This isn’t a feminist issue. She’s a congress person abandoning her position, exposing us to losses pre-midterm. She’s also giving Republicans the worst publicity. Even her friend Megyn Kelly said she wishes she had filled out her term.

MTG wrote:

Typical of Republican men telling a woman to “shut up get back in the kitchen and fix me something to eat.”

F*ck you in the sweetest most southern drawl I can enunciate.

I have been trying tell all you “men” that our kitchen pantry is empty with spider webs, our house has been ransacked, the windows and doors are broken and busted, and the greedy rich bastards have twisted your minds into a sick state that you all continue in the two party toxic political system that acts like college football playoffs yet is burying you and your children and their children and their children in a pine box in a shallow grave.

Get off your ass and fix your own damn food and clean up the kitchen when you’re done.

Bethany here can speak for me. MTG quit on us at a crucial time.