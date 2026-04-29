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Teaching Islamic Culture to School Children in NYC

By
M Dowling
-
2
40

Muslim culture also encompasses their religion, politics, way of life, and anything else you can think of. None of it can be separated. Brooklyn has had a huge influx of Islamists since Barack Obama, and now we have the integration phase, not of Islamist culture to American, but the reverse.

How about teaching American culture, religions, politics, civics, and way of life?

New York City has Islamists everywhere.

There are large numbers of people traveling in caravans to the United States right now. Start throwing these people out en masse, or we will soon be inundated. Corrupt activist judges will take their side.

This is what they want for America.

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