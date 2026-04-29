Teaching Islamic Culture to School Children in NYC

Muslim culture also encompasses their religion, politics, way of life, and anything else you can think of. None of it can be separated. Brooklyn has had a huge influx of Islamists since Barack Obama, and now we have the integration phase, not of Islamist culture to American, but the reverse.

How about teaching American culture, religions, politics, civics, and way of life?

New York City has Islamists everywhere.

Welcome to a public school in NYC, where children were taken outside to “embrace” Islamic culture. And this is how it starts… pic.twitter.com/D33AAnwG0P — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) April 29, 2026

There are large numbers of people traveling in caravans to the United States right now. Start throwing these people out en masse, or we will soon be inundated. Corrupt activist judges will take their side.

We stopped the mass deportations. Big mistake. Just like last time (video), but now they want to embarrass the Trump Administration. Example: April 21, 2026, hundreds of migrants (mostly Haitians) left Tapachula in Chiapas state, near the Guatemala border. This is sometimes… pic.twitter.com/5d8vqYpHI4 — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) April 28, 2026

This is what they want for America.