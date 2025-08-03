TX House Dems Flee to IL to Avoid Redistricting, Arrest Is Nigh

Texas House Democrats confirm they’ve left the state to break quorum over the proposed redrawn congressional map. Jasmine Crockett, Greg Casar, Ron Reynolds, and James Talarico are among the forty fleeing Democrats.

James Talarico:

My Democratic colleagues and I just left the state of Texas to break quorum and stop Trump’s redistricting power grab. Trump is trying to rig the midterm elections right before our eyes. But first he’ll have to come through us. It’s time to fight back. pic.twitter.com/xOshwmy2eA — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) August 3, 2025

Politico reported they’re headed to Illinois.

“We’re not walking out on our responsibilities; we’re walking out on a rigged system that refuses to listen to the people we represent.”

They did the same thing in 2021.

Attorney General Ken Paxton said they face arrest.

Democrats in the Texas House who try and run away like cowards should be found, arrested, and brought back to the Capitol immediately. We should use every tool at our disposal to hunt down those who think they are above the law. — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) August 3, 2025

Four years ago, Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called for the arrest of fleeing lawmakers upon their return to their state.

The move to deny quorum follows Texas Republicans unveiling a new congressional map that would provide their party with five new red-leaning districts — part of an effort to boost the GOP’s chances of hanging onto the House after the 2026 election. The Democrats need fewer than a handful of seats next year to seize control of the lower chamber after losing power at every level in Washington last year.

Sunday’s move will almost certainly set off a nationwide redistricting arms race that threatens to upend the 2026 midterm election map.

Illinois is even more gerrymandered than Texas.