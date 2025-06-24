Dr. Mercogliano: Why Iran Will Never Close the Straits of Hormuz

The Straits of Hormuz have never been closed. The last time it was an issue was in the late 1980s when Iran and Israel were in a nasty war. It spilled over into the Persian Gulf so that 450 tankers were attacked. It was dubbed the Tanker War. There was a massive escalation in war insurance by 7 to 10%. The greatest risk to shipping in the area is the cost of insurance.

Iran can control the Straits with their air force, but Israelis seriously degraded it. It’s not likely they’d take off, especially with Strike groups and other ships nearby.

Missiles are ineffective. Mines are effective but it would cause an issue with the UN and the US and UK maintain a fleet of mine hunters in the area.

Are they really going to cut off oil to China? It would also close commerce for the Iranians.

