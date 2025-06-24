LA City Mayor Seems to Encourage Gangs to Defend Their Territory from ICE

The vice mayor of Cudahy, a city in southeast LA County, Cynthia Gonzalez, posted a video to social media in which she seems to call for 18th Street and Florencia 13 gang members in LA to defend their territory from ICE. She even urges gang leadership to “get your fucking members in order.”

“Not for nothing, but I want to know where all the cholos are at in Los Angeles,” Gonzalez said in the video. “18th Street, Florencia — Where’s the leadership at? Because you guys are all about territory … You guys tag everything up — claiming hood. And now that your hood’s being invaded by the biggest gang there is, there ain’t a peep out of you.”

“Don’t be trying to claim no block, no nothing,” Gonzalez said. “If you’re not showing up right now, trying to help out and organize, I don’t want to hear a peep out of you once they’re gone.”

In the end, urge the leaders of the LA street gangs to “get your f***ing members in order.”

How brazen do you have to be to tape yourself making these comments and posting them?

She posted the video last week, then deleted it. She came back online and said the FBI visited her, and she needs a lawyer. She’s not a genius. One must wonder if she’s funded by gangs. She should lose her citizenship.

EXCLUSIVE: Per federal sources, the vice mayor of Cudahy, a city in southeast LA County, is under FBI investigation after she allegedly posted a video to social media in which she appears to call for 18th Street & Florencia 13 gang members in LA to defend their territory from… pic.twitter.com/afJfxeSCBb — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 24, 2025

