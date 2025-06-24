How China Seized S. China Seas: Obama Admin Was “So Vapid, So Useless”

We have known for years that the Chinese built islands in the South China Sea and militarized it. They blew up coral and put up enough land for airfields and weapons. Eric Prince spoke to one high level Chinese official who said they had no intention of doing it but they found the Obama administration “so vapid, so useless,” they took the opportunity.

That is believable.

China’s aggressiveness in the South China Sea has steadily increased, causing tension with their neighbors. The area is rich in minerals and gas, and it’s an important shipping lane.

China’s sweeping claims of sovereignty over the sea—and the sea’s estimated 11 billion barrels of untapped oil and 190 trillion cubic feet of natural gas—have antagonized competing claimants Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam. As early as the 1970s, countries began to claim islands and various zones in the South China Sea, such as the Spratly Islands, which possess rich natural resources and fishing areas.

About 60 percent of maritime trade passes through Asia, with the South China Sea carrying an estimated one-third of global shipping. Its waters are particularly critical for China, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea, all of which rely on the Strait of Malacca, which connects the South China Sea and, by extension, the Pacific Ocean with the Indian Ocean.

It is especially a source of tension with the Philippines:

