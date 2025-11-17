DSA Orders Gov. Kathy Hochul to Fund Zohran’s Agenda with Taxes

Kathy Hochul is using the Epstein Files hoax to move her candidacy for another term as governor. She is calling Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Trump bashing a “profile in courage,” as she puts down Elise Stefanik, a Republican US Representative running for governor. Bruce Blakeman, the Nassau County Supervisor will also run to save New York. You won’t find Kathy Hochul running on her successes because she doesn’t have any.

Hochul has recently said she is considering increasing corporate taxes in New York to help Zohran Mamdani fulfill his agenda. Hochul also appeared at a wild Mamdani rally of Communists and Islamists in Forest Hills, to show her support for his radical agenda. New York is 50th in support of business without that increase.

My message to @EliseStefanik is simple: New York doesn’t want a governor who sells them out to Trump 100% of the time, and refuses to stand up for our kids. MAGA cheerleading season is over. I’m ready for this fight. pic.twitter.com/6C9iCijs2X — Kathy Hochul (@KathyHochul) November 17, 2025

Soros-Backed DSA Ordered Her to Fund Mamdani

The Communist organization calling themselves the Democratic Socialists of America has warned Kathy Hochul to back Mamdani’s communist agenda or get voted out. She was told to support Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s tax-hike plans — or get booted.

The Democratic Socialists of America — communists – empowered and gaining mainstream influence after Mamdani’s win in the mayoral election this month — held a “Tax the Rich” rally in Union Square Sunday. Democratic state lawmakers warmed to the tax increases over worries they could face primaries and the wrath of liberals in next year’s elections.

The entire state will be taxed ,as Betsy McCaughey warned, to prop up his communist policies which have failed throughout the world. As McCaughey said, he will “ravage the entire state.” The policies will fail and he will need more and more money to pretend they are succeeding until they run out of money altogether. He will bleed the state dry.

They rallied in Union Square and read her the riot act

New York City and much of the state is filled with foreigners who are communists and criminals brought in by Democrats.

DSA member and Brooklyn state Sen. Jibari Brisport told those gathered that he twice tried to work with Hochul on passing universal childcare legislation, only to get rebuffed.

“Kathy Hochul, if you get a third strike, you’re out!” Brisport said to whoops and applause at the rally.

Brisport said, “There’s no way to get universal child care without raising taxes on the rich,” and that Hochul has to cooperate.

“So if she [Hochul] does sabotage it and blocks it then I think the plan is that she has to go,” Brisport said.