President Trump Is Discussing a New Healthcare System with Democrats

President Trump is looking for ways to give the money he sends to insurance companies to Americans in a healthcare account. The stunning breakthrough comes with President Trump saying he’s talking to some Democrats about it. He is considering completely replacing Obamacare with a new system.

The President is recommending it to Senate Republicans.

“And I’ve had personal talks with some Democrats,” President Trump told the press on his way to board Marine One. “I can’t tell you who they are. I just don’t want to do that. It’s not fair to them, about paying large amounts of dollars back to the people.

“You know, this was my idea. It came up during that oftentimes in time, under times of stress like the shutdown, you come up with great ideas that you wouldn’t have thought of before.

“The insurance companies are making a fortune. Their stock is up over 1,000% over a short period of time. They are taking in hundreds of billions of dollars, and they’re not really putting it back, certainly not like they should.

“So when I see this and when I’ve seen this over the last pretty short period of time, I said, Why do we why don’t we just pay this money directly to the people of our country and let them buy their own health insurance? And you know, I made that statement, and I made it a little bit cavalierly, but it sounded good, and everybody is picked up, including Democrats.”

“And we, I am talking to some Democrats right now about doing that. People love it. We’re going to take the money. Well, if it gets approved, we’re going to take the money. We’re going to pay it back to the people of our country to go out and buy health insurance. Now, they can put it in a health account. We can do it a lot of different ways, but they buy their own health insurance. They can negotiate price, and it’s going to be locked so they can’t go out and buy a Cadillac. They can go out and buy health insurance,” Trump said.

If Democrats and Republicans could work together on something important, wouldn’t that be a real breakthrough. If we get a better plan that eliminates the middle man, I’m all for it. Most people would be. The insurance companies were bought off under Obamacare.

Obamacare was meant to fold into universal health care which would be a disaster.

Under Obamacare, money went to insurance companies and their stocks rose exponentially.