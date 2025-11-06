DSA Plans for Zohran Put Us on a War Footing Against Israel

Jerry Dunleavy at Just the News obtained an internal planning document from the NYC-DSA’s Anti-War Working Group (AWWG) which shows the group has spent weeks plotting how to pressure the new Mamdani administration to carry out their socialist “demands.” They will also demand an anti-Israel agenda at New York City Hall.

The document from the group, obtained by Just the News, is titled “AWWG Palestine Policy Meeting Meeting Agenda & Notes.”

Mamdani has been supported by so-called “fact-checkers” and legacy media in denying that he is a Communist. He claims he’s not a communist as he pushes a Communist agenda.

They want to cut off all funds to Israel, investigate real estate agents who sell land in the West Bank, end the counter terrorism unit, operate city groceries with no Israeli goods, evict all weapons manufacturers and transporters, arrest Netanyahu and active IDF soldiers.

They are putting us at war with israel. It’s insane. They also want to keep guns out of New York City and end the counter terrorism operations.

The Anti-Israel “demands” for “Zohran administration”

The NYC-DSA’s AWWG says that it is “dedicated to countering U.S. imperialism and resisting U.S. regime-change operations and interventions in foreign wars and conflicts.”

The NYC-DSA AWWG Strategy Document included the “agenda” for the Sunday meeting. It detailed a plan to “review policy/demands document draft” and to “assign researcher/writer to each policy peace.”

The apparent anti-Israel demands for a Mamdani administration from the DSA working group included:

“Divest City pension funds from Israeli bonds and securities,”

“Withdraw City funds from banks that lend money to Israel or do business in Israel,”

“End City contracts with companies that do business with Israel,”

“Operate City-run grocery stores free from Israeli products,”

“Investigate real estate agents hosting illegal sales of stolen lands in the West Bank,”

“Evict weapons manufacturers and transporters from the NYC Metro Area,”

“Divest CUNY endowment and reinstate wrongly fired professors,”

“Dismantle Eric Adam’s NYC-Israel economic council,”

“End repression of demonstrators and the SRG [the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group, a counter terrorism operation],”

“Remove non-profit status from charities that raise funds for IDF,” “End NYPD training with IOF,” and

“Arrest Netanyahu and active IDF soldiers for war crimes.”

IOF is the IDF, “O” standing for Occupation.

The DSA working group noted the existence of an “Anti War Policy for Zohran Signal Chat” and the notes asked “how will we implement” their desired anti-Israel agenda in NYC.

Here’s the New York City DSA Anti-War Working Group’s internal document which they accidentally shared with me. It includes the DSA group’s list of “demands” for the incoming Mamdani Administration — shockingly basically all the demands are anti-Israel. https://t.co/xN7O663PyS https://t.co/vrLDX4JHQj pic.twitter.com/7F98mVWRnA — Jerry Dunleavy IV (@JerryDunleavy) November 5, 2025

There is much more at Just the News.

This is very bad. They have control of communications.

‼️EXPOSED: In 2017, Communications Workers of America (Union) struck a collective bargaining agreement with non other than.. @DemSocialists . Since then, they have been paying DSA members to organize & protest pic.twitter.com/JPxkVWk5Ck — David Khait (@David_Khait) September 4, 2025

Bernie Sanders said Zohran is now a leader in the Democrat party and Democrats nationwide should duplicate his tactics for getting into power. He had 90,000 volunteers.

Bernie Sanders says “of course” Zohran Mamdani is a leader in the Democrat Party now. pic.twitter.com/AP7x1CCSVC — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 6, 2025

This is just more proof of the Democrat party’s falling into madness and fantasy economics.