Obama Judge Orders Trump to Pay SNAP Monthly

U.S. District judge John McConnell of Rhode Island, a Barack Obama judge, told the Justice Department lawyers that Donald Trump must swiftly fund food stamps and pay them put every month, which is now called SNAP to hide the fact that it’s welfare.

The judge was responding to a lawsuit by Democrat municipalities and radical NGO’s. He pretended that Donald Trump somehow doesn’t want to pay SNAP and ignored the fact that Democrats have shut down the government. He claimed that President Trump was doing this “for political reasons” even though Democrats shut down the government.

Earlier this week President Trump said “when the radical left Democrats open up government, which they can easily do, and not before!”

The judge may have not liked that comment, however, how is President Trump supposed to pay this when he has no funds? President Trump already has taken steps to release the contingency funds as the Obama judge ordered.

Democrats and their paid and bought for judge want their shut down and and still not get in trouble with their welfare voters. They want to decide what can be funded and what can’t be while shutting down the government.

The judge is an authoritarian who thinks he runs the government.

The Republican senators won’t end the filibuster for now at least, and Republicans are getting creamed in the media.